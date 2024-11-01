Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead

Yilan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Workers cleared fallen trees and shop owners swept up debris in Taiwan on Friday after one of the biggest typhoons to hit the island in decades claimed at least two lives.

Typhoon Kong-rey was packing wind speeds of 184 kilometres an hour (114 miles per hour) when it slammed into eastern Taiwan on Thursday, uprooting trees, triggering floods and landslides, and knocking out power as it swept over the island.

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a falling power pole in the capital Taipei on Thursday, taking the storm's death toll to two, with 580 injured, the National Fire Agency said.

A search was also underway for four people who went hunting in the mountains of central Taiwan on Wednesday and have not been heard from since that evening.

Two Czech hikers who were trapped in the Taroko Gorge in Hualien county during the typhoon were rescued on Friday.

Kong-rey weakened to a severe tropical storm as it moved across the Taiwan Strait towards China on Friday, the Central Weather Administration said.