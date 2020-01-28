UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Confirms 2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Among Tourists From China's Wuhan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Taiwan Confirms 2 New Cases of Coronavirus Among Tourists From China's Wuhan - Reports

Taiwan has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to seven, while also upgrading its travel warning to China, media reported Tuesday citing the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Taiwan has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to seven, while also upgrading its travel warning to China, media reported Tuesday citing the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the Taiwan News website, the CDC said two elderly women from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, have been hospitalized and quarantined while a third is being monitored. They began to show symptoms of the illness shortly after arriving as tourists last week.

The CDC also upgraded its travel warning to China to the highest of three levels, the news outlet reported, advising its citizens to refrain from traveling to any part of China.

The CDC went on to say that there were about 250 suspected cases of the coronavirus on the island nation.

The new strain of coronavirus was originally reported in Wuhan in December and has since spread to several other countries. The World Health Organization has not yet designated it as a global health emergency.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan December Women Media From

Recent Stories

Punjab University to organise NCRSE-2020 on Jan 29 ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds of rescued migrants allowed to dock in It ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names ..

1 minute ago

Students should take the lead in creating awarenes ..

11 minutes ago

Inter Milan sign Eriksen from Tottenham

3 minutes ago

German Military Spread Out Thin as Foreign Engagem ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.