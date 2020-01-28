Taiwan has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to seven, while also upgrading its travel warning to China, media reported Tuesday citing the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Taiwan has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to seven, while also upgrading its travel warning to China, media reported Tuesday citing the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the Taiwan News website, the CDC said two elderly women from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, have been hospitalized and quarantined while a third is being monitored. They began to show symptoms of the illness shortly after arriving as tourists last week.

The CDC also upgraded its travel warning to China to the highest of three levels, the news outlet reported, advising its citizens to refrain from traveling to any part of China.

The CDC went on to say that there were about 250 suspected cases of the coronavirus on the island nation.

The new strain of coronavirus was originally reported in Wuhan in December and has since spread to several other countries. The World Health Organization has not yet designated it as a global health emergency.