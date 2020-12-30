UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Confirms First Case Of New Coronavirus Strain Found In UK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

Taiwan has confirmed the first case of infection with the new coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom in a teenage boy who flew in from the UK over the weekend, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Taiwan has confirmed the first case of infection with the new coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom in a teenage boy who flew in from the UK over the weekend, media said Wednesday.

The Chinese territory halved flights from the UK and has been ordering arrivals into quarantine since December 23, after the British health secretary announced the discovery of a fast-spreading strain.

The Central Epidemic Command Center said 27 people had arrived in Taiwan in the past week and one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The Taiwanese news agency CNA said he was carrying the new variant.

The teenager is in isolation at a hospital, the news agency cited CECC chief Chen Shih-chung as saying. In response to the new threat, the center will toughen quarantine measures and border controls starting January 1, he added.

