Taiwan Confirms First Case Of New Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:42 PM

The first case of a new strain of a pneumonia-like illness that appears to have originated in China's Wuhan city was confirmed by the Taiwanese authorities on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The first case of a new strain of a pneumonia-like illness that appears to have originated in China's Wuhan city was confirmed by the Taiwanese authorities on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, a 50-year-old woman exhibiting symptoms of the disease was promptly taken to an airport quarantine area upon her arrival to Taiwan from Wuhan on Monday. She is now isolated and undergoing the necessary treatment under medical supervision.

Also on Tuesday, two infected individuals were registered in the Chinese city of Tianjin and five others in the Zhejiang province, local authorities said.

Shanghai authorities have meanwhile reported four new cases of the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number to six.

The mysterious pneumonia broke out in the city of Wuhan in late December and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, that can be transmitted from human to human. At least six people have died and about 300 have been infected so far.

The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Countries around the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected increase in Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

