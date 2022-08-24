UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Confirms PLA Drone Approached Kinmen Islands to Take Photos

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Taiwanese ministry of national defense on Wednesday confirmed that a drone of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) approached a military post on Kinmen Islands after photos and videos of Taiwanese soldiers trying to hit the drone with rocks became viral on Chinese social media.

Earlier this week, photos of Taiwanese soldiers looking into the lens of a camera surveying them from above appeared on Weibo. Given that the faces of the soldiers are clearly visible in the photos, users suggested that they were taken at a very close range. A video showing the soldiers trying to hit the drone with rocks also appeared on the web. Many users suggested that the drone belongs to the PLA.

"On August 16, in the second half of the day, a civilian drone intrusion was detected near Erdan Island. Duty soldiers have been extra vigilant and undertook all necessary response procedures," the ministry said in a statement.

The drone left the military post soon after the soldiers began throwing rocks, the ministry said.

"The purpose of drone invasion of the Communist Party of China, first of all, is to test our reaction to these, and, secondly, to create a distorted image of our army by distributing photos and videos on social media," the ministry added.

A defense official told Taiwan news earlier in the day that the military refrained from firing warning flares and used only radio warnings as the drone has not violated the island's airspace.

The Kinmen Islands is a group of islands located roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of the city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province administered by Taiwan. According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, no Chinese military aircraft, including drones, have flown over the Kinmen Islands since the 1950s. However, the ministry began recording an increased activity of China's aircraft in the islands' airspace after the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.

