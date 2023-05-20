Taiwan Could Urge US to Accelerate Delivery of Advanced PAC-3 Systems - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Taiwan could ask the United States to speed up the delivery of the newest version of the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) air and missile defense systems, the South China Morning Post reports, citing Taipei-based military expert Chi Le-yi.

"If the US provides the PAC-3 MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) systems to Taiwan, that will definitely enhance the political trust between Taipei and Washington," Chi said as cited by the newspaper on Friday.

The military expert said that Ukraine's experience could prompt Taiwan to renew requests to the United States to speed up the delivery of the advanced version of PAC-3.

Taiwan is currently equipped with less advanced PAC systems, the South China Morning Post specified, adding that it is now expected that the delivery of the PAC-3 MSE to Taipei could take at least four years.