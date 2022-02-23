(@FahadShabbir)

Taiwan denounces Russia's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR, DPR) and urges all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the local government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Taiwan denounces Russia's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR, DPR) and urges all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the local government said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing LPR and DPR independence on Monday.

"Our government denounces Russia's infringement on Ukraine's sovereignty infringement which has led to increased tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, and calls on all parties to continue working peacefully toward a rational resolution to the dispute in order to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

Taiwan is ready to participate in efforts that contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, the government said.

It ordered the military to boost vigilance in the region.

"Our national security agencies and military must ramp up their efforts to monitor and provide early warning of military developments in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, and must continue to strengthen readiness in order to swiftly and effectively respond to any potential developments and ensure our national security," the statement read.

Tensions in the breakaway region of Donbas in Ukraine's east have flared up over the past days, with the LPR and DPR reporting increased shelling by the Ukrainian army and ordering general mobilization and evacuation of citizens to Russia amid fears of an offensive by Kiev.