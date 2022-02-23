UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Denounces Recognition Of Donbas Republics By Russia - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics by Russia - Gov't

Taiwan denounces Russia's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR, DPR) and urges all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the local government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Taiwan denounces Russia's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR, DPR) and urges all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the local government said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing LPR and DPR independence on Monday.

"Our government denounces Russia's infringement on Ukraine's sovereignty infringement which has led to increased tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, and calls on all parties to continue working peacefully toward a rational resolution to the dispute in order to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

Taiwan is ready to participate in efforts that contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, the government said.

It ordered the military to boost vigilance in the region.

"Our national security agencies and military must ramp up their efforts to monitor and provide early warning of military developments in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, and must continue to strengthen readiness in order to swiftly and effectively respond to any potential developments and ensure our national security," the statement read.

Tensions in the breakaway region of Donbas in Ukraine's east have flared up over the past days, with the LPR and DPR reporting increased shelling by the Ukrainian army and ordering general mobilization and evacuation of citizens to Russia amid fears of an offensive by Kiev.

Related Topics

Resolution Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Border All Government

Recent Stories

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

1 second ago
 China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confir ..

China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

2 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

4 seconds ago
 Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tou ..

Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tournament after tantrum

6 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>