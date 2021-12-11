Taiwan Detects 1st Case of Omicron Variant - Health Authority

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Taiwan detected its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus strain on Saturday, the Taiwanese Central Epidemic Command Center said.

The infected is a woman who returned from Eswatini on Wednesday and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. Further laboratory studies showed that the woman has Omicron.

The island has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 16,721. The death total currently stands at 848.

In late November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.