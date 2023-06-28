(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Taiwanese military have spotted two Russian frigates proceeding from south to north through the island's eastern waters, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

"As of 23:00 (15:00 GMT Tuesday), two Russian frigates were detected, which were sailing from south to north along our eastern water area," the ministry said in a statement.

The vessels left Taiwan's response area in the southeastern direction from the Suao port, the statement read.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry added that the island's armed forces had deployed intelligence and surveillance methods, as well as combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the movements of the Russian frigates.