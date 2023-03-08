UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Detects Approach Of 7 Chinese Aircraft, 3 Vessels - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Taiwan Detects Approach of 7 Chinese Aircraft, 3 Vessels - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Taiwanese armed forces have detected an approach of seven aircraft and three vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) over the last 24 hours, responding with air and maritime patrol to monitor the situation and deploying ground-based missile systems, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"7 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry added that there has been "no trace of PLA aircraft crossing the middle line of the Taiwan Strait" or entering the island's southwestern air defense identification zone during the time frame.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

