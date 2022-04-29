Taiwan Different From Ukraine, US Misleading Public by Drawing Parallel - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Taiwan issue is absolutely different from Ukraine, and American officials are misleading people by drawing parallels between the two, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair. The Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and are not comparable at all," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. The US and Taiwan have colluded with each other, and certain individual deliberately draws parallel between Taiwan and Ukraine despite they are two fundamentally different issues. Their aim is to mislead the public and profit from that."