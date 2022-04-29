UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Different From Ukraine, US Misleading Public By Drawing Parallel - Chinese Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Taiwan Different From Ukraine, US Misleading Public by Drawing Parallel - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Taiwan issue is absolutely different from Ukraine, and American officials are misleading people by drawing parallels between the two, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair. The Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and are not comparable at all," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. The US and Taiwan have colluded with each other, and certain individual deliberately draws parallel between Taiwan and Ukraine despite they are two fundamentally different issues. Their aim is to mislead the public and profit from that."

Related Topics

Ukraine China Washington All From

Recent Stories

Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

45 minutes ago
 60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on ..

60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on account of Eid ul Fitr

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in R ..

Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in Russian ties: Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

45 minutes ago
 Ex-President Dodon Calls on Moldovan Authorities t ..

Ex-President Dodon Calls on Moldovan Authorities to Start Talks With Russia on G ..

45 minutes ago
 Islooites happy with CDA's performance : Gallup po ..

Islooites happy with CDA's performance : Gallup poll

45 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses Ramzaan Bazaars, pric ..

High-level meeting discusses Ramzaan Bazaars, price control

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.