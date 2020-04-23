UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Donates 2Mln Masks To US To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Taiwan Donates 2Mln Masks to US to Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Taiwan has sent more than 2 million face masks to the United States in an effort to help the US government fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, US Congressman Scott Perry said on Wednesday.

"Thank you Taiwan, a great friend of the United States, for donating over 2 million masks to the US," Perry wrote via Twitter.

The shipment includes 100,000 masks specifically for use in the US state of Pennsylvania, which Perry represents in Congress.

The United States has almost 840,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with over 46,000 deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Taiwan fares better with 426 cases and six fatalities.

