UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Duo In Hot Water For Smuggling Heroin In Instant Noodles

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:23 PM

Taiwan duo in hot water for smuggling heroin in instant noodles

Two Taiwanese men have been caught trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport, Thai police said, in a kingdom which is a key regional drug route

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Two Taiwanese men have been caught trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport, Thai police said, in a kingdom which is a key regional drug route.

Police found the haul inside packets of MAMA noodles -- a Thai brand ubiquitous across Asia -- as well as tins of prickly heat powder.

The pair were trying to return to Taiwan when they were arrested on January 30 at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a tip-off, police said Monday, without saying from where the heroin originated.

The lawless border areas of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos have for decades been a hub for heroin.

But the large-scale production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl has overtaken heroin in recent years.

Opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar fell 11 percent in 2019 from the year before, according to data released Tuesday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

But the agency said the region still has around three million heroin users in a market worth $10 billion.

Related Topics

Police Thailand United Nations Drugs Bangkok Myanmar Laos Hub January Border 2019 Market From Asia Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

How Babar Azam raced against time for his first Te ..

7 minutes ago

Japan quarantines 3,700 on cruise ship over new co ..

22 seconds ago

Shooting in Mexican Arcade Leaves 8 Killed, 1 Inju ..

24 seconds ago

Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Buttigieg

25 seconds ago

Hyundai suspends domestic production over China ou ..

7 minutes ago

Five marble factories sealed for creating pollutio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.