Taiwan Expresses Support For Hong Kong Protests Against Extradition Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:22 PM

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed on Wednesday its support for Hong Kong rallies against the controversial extradition bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed on Wednesday its support for Hong Kong rallies against the controversial extradition bill.

On June 9, over one million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against the new amendments to government's extradition bill, which, if approved, will permit transferring the fugitives to jurisdictions Hong Kong has no respective agreements with, including mainland China. The rallies are still raging in the city.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with the hundreds of thousands in #HongKong fighting the extradition bill & for rule of law. Please know you are not alone. #Taiwan is with you! The will of the people will prevail!" the minister said in a tweet posted by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry.

Hong Kong has been in the state of unrest for several weeks now due to the extradition bill amendments, which were to go to vote on June 12.

However, the voting was postponed until further notice after the protesters had blocked the government headquarters.

�The Hong Kong region, which enjoys significant autonomy in China except for foreign and defense policies, has a legal system, different from China. The opponents of the proposed amendments claim they would become "the death" for Hong Kong as any human rights activist or member of the non-governmental organization whose activity does not please Beijing will risk falling under it and be persecuted.

According to Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, the legislation was necessary for the city to avoid turning it into a haven for fugitives.

