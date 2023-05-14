UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Finds Parts Of Suspected Chinese Weather Balloon Near Military Camp - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Taiwanese military has found fragments of a suspected China-made weather balloon near their camp on one of the Taipei-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, media report, citing Matsu defense command.

The wreckage was detected during a patrol on Saturday evening on a road outside the camp of a defense team and had the balloon's model (GTS12 digital radiosonde) and the name of a meteorological company from Shanghai imprinted on it, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fragments are part of a suspected weather balloon, the report said. Taiwan's army will further inspect the wreckage.

In February, a similar wreckage was spotted by the same defense command at a military base on Dongyin islet, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

The suspected balloon, measuring about a meter (3.3 feet) in diameter, had markings about its model and manufacturer, all written in simplified Chinese characters that are used in China.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

