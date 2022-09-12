Taiwan Forces Fire Flares at Drone Near Kinmen Islands - Defense Ministry

Taiwanese forces on Monday fired flares at a drone that approached the Kinmen Islands, the Defense Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Taiwanese forces on Monday fired flares at a drone that approached the Kinmen Islands, the Defense Ministry said.

"Today, on September 12, at 7.37 p.m. (11:37 GMT) a drone was detected, it entered the airspace in the area of restricted waters at Jiaoyu island," Chang Zone-sung, the spokesman of the Army's Kinmen Defense Command, said.

The ministry stated that the drone left the area after flares were shot in his direction.

In late August, the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone for the first time after it had approached the Kinmen Islands.

The Kinmen Islands is a group of islands located roughly 6.2 miles east of the city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province administered by Taiwan. According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, until recently, no Chinese military aircraft, including drones, had flown over the islands since the 1950s. The ministry began recording an increased activity of China's aircraft in the islands' airspace after the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.