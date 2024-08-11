Taiwan Gender-row Boxer Lin Eases To Paris Olympics Gold
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting won her Paris Olympics women's boxing final on Saturday, ensuring that the two fighters at the centre of a major gender controversy both take home gold.
A day after Algeria's Imane Khelif clinched gold at 66kg, Lin claimed the 57kg crown with a unanimous points decision win over Poland's Julia Szeremeta at Roland Garros.
It was Taiwan's second gold of the Games and Lin bowed to all four sides of the arena, before kneeling down and banging the canvas with her fists.
Lin and Khelif have been under intense scrutiny for much of the past two weeks in a furore that has drawn fire from the likes of Donald Trump and Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling.
Both boxers were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility testing, with Lin stripped of her bronze, only to be cleared to compete in the French capital.
Lin, who like Khelif competed without controversy at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, was cheered into the 15,000-seated Court Philippe-Chatrier and again when her name was read out.
The 28-year-old had won all three of her bouts by unanimous points to reach the final against the 20-year-old Szeremeta.
The Taiwanese hared into the ring and enjoyed a height advantage of 10 centimetres over the Pole, Lin using her superior reach and thrusting jab from the first bell.
Lin momentarily had the more compact Pole backed onto the ropes with a flurry of punches with a minute left of the first round to go ahead on all five judges' scorecards.
The second round was more of a brawl but Lin maintained her composure and her advantage, before sealing the deal in the third and final round, although the Pole refused to go quietly.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results6 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate6 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia6 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway6 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics6 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight6 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores7 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold7 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs7 hours ago
-
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain7 hours ago