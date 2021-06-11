Taiwan Hit by 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake - China Earthquake Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was registered in eastern Taiwan, the China Earthquake Administration said Friday.

The tremor was recorded at 15:33 local time (07:33 a.m. GMT) in Hualien county. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

No information about victims and damages has been reported.