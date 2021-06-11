Taiwan Hit By 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake - China Earthquake Administration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was registered in eastern Taiwan, the China Earthquake Administration said Friday.
The tremor was recorded at 15:33 local time (07:33 a.m. GMT) in Hualien county. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.
No information about victims and damages has been reported.