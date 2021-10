(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded in Taiwan, the Chinese seismological center said on Sunday.

The tremor was recorded at 13:11 local time (04:11 a.m. GMT) in the northeastern county of Yilan.

No information about victims and damages has been reported yet.