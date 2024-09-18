Taiwan, Hungary Firms Deny Making Hezbollah Pagers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A Taiwanese company and its Hungarian partner on Wednesday reportedly denied making pagers that exploded while being used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.
The New York Times, citing American and other anonymous officials, reported that Israel had inserted explosive material into a shipment of pagers from Taiwan's Gold Apollo.
Taiwanese prosecutors launched an investigation.
Gold Apollo denied producing the devices and instead pointed the finger at its Budapest-based partner BAC Consulting KFT.
Gold Apollo head Hsu Ching-kuang said the pagers were "100 percent not" made in Taiwan.
"They are not our products from beginning to end. How can we produce products that are not ours?" Hsu told reporters in Taipei.
The company said in a separate statement that it has established a "long-term partnership" with the Hungarian company to use its trademark and the model mentioned in media reports "is produced and sold by BAC".
But BAC Consulting CEO Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono told US broadcaster NBC news that her company worked with Gold Apollo but did not make pagers.
"I don't make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong," NBC cited Barsony-Arcidiacono as saying on the phone.
Barsony-Arcidiacono did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
The explosions in Lebanon killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others.
Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack.
- Sole employee -
At BAC Consulting's registered postal address in a Budapest suburb, a woman there told reporters that the two-storey semi-detached building belongs to a company providing virtual business addresses.
Barsony-Arcidiacono appears to be the only employee of the company founded in 2022, according to legal documents consulted by AFP, which also report an annual revenue of 210 million forints ($590,000) and profit of around 18 million forints.
On an archived version of a currently inaccessible website, the consultancy described itself as "agents of change with a network of consultants", while Barsony-Arcidiacono touted her experience as a "strategic advisor" for international organisations.
The Times reported about 3,000 pagers were ordered from Gold Apollo, mostly its AR924 model.
"Our company only provides the brand trademark authorisation and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product," Gold Apollo said.
The company declined to comment further, citing ongoing investigations.
"We have assigned the case to the chief prosecutor of the national security team to actively investigate. Our office will clarify the facts of the case as soon as possible," Taipei's Shilin District Prosecutors Office said in a statement.
"If there is any illegality involved, it will be severely punished in accordance with the law," the office added.
Taiwan's economic affairs ministry said Gold Apollo's pagers made in Taiwan only have "a receiving function" and the capacity of their built-in battery "is about that of an ordinary AA battery that is not possible to explode to cause death or injury".
"After reviewing media reports and pictures, we think it's very questionable that (the model used) is the company's product," the ministry said, adding that there is no record of the company directly exporting to Lebanon.
A source close to Hezbollah, asking not to be identified, previously told AFP that "the pagers that exploded concern a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah of 1,000 devices" which appear to have been "sabotaged at source".
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the explosions.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Three hurt in botched raid at Russian retailer's office11 minutes ago
-
Mali militant attack highlights risk of expansion, harassment11 minutes ago
-
Fashion's Game of Thrones as creative heads play musical chairs41 minutes ago
-
Iran accuses Israel of 'mass murder' after Lebanon blasts41 minutes ago
-
End of the party? Tupperware files for bankruptcy41 minutes ago
-
Two children among 12 dead in Lebanon pager blasts: minister51 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian drones hit west Russia arms depot: security source1 hour ago
-
EU top diplomat Borrell condemns Lebanon pager 'attacks'1 hour ago
-
Indian bowlers finally getting due recognition, says Gambhir2 hours ago
-
Blinken in Egypt to push Gaza ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Two dead in bombing of Colombian military base: army2 hours ago
-
Kamindu Mendis half-century steadies Sri Lanka2 hours ago