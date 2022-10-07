UrduPoint.com

Taiwan, India To Expand Bilateral Trade In Coming Years - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Taiwan and India are looking forward to expanding bilateral trade by concluding mutually beneficial agreements in the coming years, Baushaun Ger, Taiwan's ambassador to New Delhi and representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, said on Thursday.

"Apart from the agreements signed last year covering respective areas of recognition of organic equivalence certification, intellectual property rights as well as product standardization, we look forward to expanding two-way trade and investment in a significant way with more mutually beneficial trade arrangements to be put in place in the years to come," Ger said at an event in New Delhi dedicated to the upcoming 111th Taiwan National Day.

According to the diplomat, Taiwan and India also made great strides in the domain of science, technology and education cooperation, with 104 joint research projects successfully implemented over the past 15 years. In addition, 25 Taiwan Education Centers were established across Indian university campuses.

In 2021, bilateral trade between India and Taiwan reached $7.7 billion, showing a 64% year-on-year increase.

