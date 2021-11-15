UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Issue To Be On Agenda Of Xi-Biden Meeting - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to discuss Taiwan issue with US President Joe Biden during the upcoming virtual meeting amid growing friction over the island, China Daily reported on Monday.

The virtual meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping will take place at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Washington time (00:45 on Tuesday GMT).

According to the newspaper, the first virtual meeting of the two leaders will be held at a time when US actions towards Taiwan exacerbated tensions between the states.

The Chinese leader reportedly plans to convey to Biden that Beijing will achieve the reunification of the mainland and the island at all costs, as well as explain to his US counterpart the danger of attempts to support Taiwanese separatists.

According to the newspaper, China wants Biden to confirm that his administration is opposed to "Taiwan independence".

China Daily noted that Beijing has repeatedly made it clear to Washington that Taiwan is one of Beijing's most important interests and that any actions encouraging separatists could not only undermine Sino-American relations, but also push the whole world to the abyss.

On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the conversation, the minister emphasized that any support for the forces advocating "Taiwan independence" undermines regional peace and security.

The Taiwan issue contributes to exacerbating relations between China and the US. Washington continues to sell weapons to the island, maintain official and military contacts with Taipei. Beijing calls on the US to stop such provocations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically-elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

