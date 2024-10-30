Open Menu

Taiwan Issues Warning As Powerful Typhoon Approaches

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Taiwan issues warning as powerful typhoon approaches

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Taiwan's weather agency issued a warning on Wednesday over the possible landfall of the powerful Typhoon Kong-rey the next day, according to local media.

The northwestern Pacific island nation's Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued the warning for eastern Taitung County and the Hengchun Peninsula in the southern Pingtung County, news website Focus Taiwan reported, adding that the warning could be expanded to cover all of Taiwan.

CWA forecaster Chu Mei-lin said the agency expects that the storm could make landfall south of Hualien County sometime between Thursday noon and Thursday evening.

"As the storm approaches, northern and northeastern Taiwan will begin to see increasingly heavy rain, beginning on Wednesday afternoon," said Chu.

Kong-rey was some 480 kilometers (298.2 miles) southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, at the time of the report, moving northwest at 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) per hour.

Forecasts indicate that it could dump as much as 800-1,200 millimeters (31.5-47.2 inches) of rain in the mountainous Yilan and Hualien areas by Nov. 1.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Yilan Pingtung Hualien Taitung Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From World