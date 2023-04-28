UrduPoint.com

Taiwan, Japan, US Preparing For Possible Aggressive Actions Of China - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Taiwan, Japan, US Preparing for Possible Aggressive Actions of China - Diplomat

Taiwan, Japan and the United States are preparing for possible aggressive actions from China, Taiwan's representative to France Francois Wu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Taiwan, Japan and the United States are preparing for possible aggressive actions from China, Taiwan's representative to France Francois Wu said on Friday.

"I think, Taiwan, Japan, USA and other countries preparing for potential aggressiveness from China," Wu told Bloomberg.

Related Topics

USA China France Japan United States From

Recent Stories

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Larg ..

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Large-Scale Strategic Research Ini ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China traditional medicine cooperation ca ..

Pakistan-China traditional medicine cooperation can bring fruitful results: Expe ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalizatio ..

Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalization of Qingdao, Shandong provinc ..

2 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

2 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report in SC regarding provisi ..

2 minutes ago
 2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.