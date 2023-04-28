Taiwan, Japan, US Preparing for Possible Aggressive Actions of China - Diplomat

Taiwan, Japan and the United States are preparing for possible aggressive actions from China, Taiwan's representative to France Francois Wu said on Friday

"I think, Taiwan, Japan, USA and other countries preparing for potential aggressiveness from China," Wu told Bloomberg.