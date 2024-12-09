Taiwan Launches 'combat Drills'
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Taiwan on Monday said it raised the alert level among its combat units after Taipei detected movement by the Chinese military around the island nation.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had set up seven "air reserves zones” around eastern Fujian and Zhejiang provinces for a two-day period ending Wednesday.
It added the PLA had dispatched naval vessels, as well as coast guard boats, while Taipei initiated “combat readiness drills” and its military units on its outlying islands “heightened their vigilance.
”
Beijing has yet to announce whether it plans any military drills.
Earlier, Taiwan had said it detected 10 PLA aircraft, seven PLA navy vessels, and three official ships operating around the island nation.
Taipei was expecting large-scale military drills by China in response to regional leader William Lai Ching-te’s first overseas trip which concluded last Friday.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Philippine volcano erupts, spews plume of ash, gas1 minute ago
-
Flu, flu-like illnesses surge in Mongolia's capital amid severe air pollution1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes engineers' crucial role in shaping nation’s progress11 minutes ago
-
Trump names Alina Habba counselor to president, announces key state department roles11 minutes ago
-
Estonian premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on 1st visit11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia will be ready for FIFA World Cup21 minutes ago
-
Arrivederci! Why young Italians are leaving in droves31 minutes ago
-
UK's aristocratic lawmakers prepare for life after the Lords31 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister meets with Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia31 minutes ago
-
Health Holding Company launches IEDLI Leadership Essentials Course in AlUla for first time in the Mi ..41 minutes ago
-
Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division1 hour ago
-
Trauma and terror of Kenya's kidnapped protesters2 hours ago