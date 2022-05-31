Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan's statistics agency has lowered the expectation for the island's economic growth in 2022 to 3.91 percent, down 0.51 percentage points from the February forecast

The annual Consumer price Index for 2022 was anticipated to grow by 2.

67 percent, higher than the 2-percent inflation warning line, said the agency in the latest press release.

The estimate was made based on such uncertainties as COVID-19, global supply chain bottleneck and the prices of oil and other raw materials, according to the agency.

It added that the island's economy grew by 3.14 percent in the first quarter this year, slightly higher than the previous estimation of 3.06 percent.