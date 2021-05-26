UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Man Sentenced To Death For Scooter Stabbing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:16 PM

Taiwan man sentenced to death for scooter stabbing

A Taiwanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing a scooter driver in a random knife attack that has reignited debate about capital punishment

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A Taiwanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing a scooter driver in a random knife attack that has reignited debate about capital punishment.

Taiwan is one of Asia's most progressive democracies and markets itself as a regional bastion of human rights.

But it has drawn criticism from the international community and local rights groups for continuing to enforce the death penalty.

Wang Ping-hua, 24, was convicted of murdering a man riding a scooter after quarrelling with his wife over where they should eat as the couple sat in a parked car.

"Wang stabbed and killed the victim, who was a stranger, by ambushing him from behind to vent his anger," Taipei district court said in a statement.

"His motive is vicious... and his action is cold-blooded and inhuman," it added.

The court rejected Wang's argument that he was suffering from multiple personality disorders at the time of the crime and was in a "state of unconsciousness" and therefore "had no control" over himself.

Its decision will be automatically appealed to a higher court.

