Taiwan Money-Based Diplomacy To Gain Independence Bound To Fail - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The efforts of Taiwan to achieve independence with the help of money-based diplomacy can only fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The efforts of Taiwan to achieve independence with the help of money-based diplomacy can only fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Taiwanese Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin announced on Tuesday the creation of a $1 billion fund to finance joint Taiwan-Lithuania ventures, against the backdrop of Vilnius's dispute with Beijing over relations with Taipei.

"The adherence to One-China principle appears to be the people's key issue and will. Taiwan's money-based diplomacy efforts to clear the space for the activities aimed at the island's independence, cannot but fail," Wang Wenbin said.

Last week, Taipei announced having established a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries during a press conference with Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister, Ausrine Armonaite.

Last year, the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, which soured relations between the Baltic nation and China. Beijing downgraded bilateral diplomatic relations with Vilnius to the level of charge d'affaires.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own democratically elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing has consistently claimed the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.

