Taiwan Mulling Ban on TikTok to Create Information Gap - Chinese State Council

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Taiwanese administration's talks about possible ban on TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is an attempt to create an information shield around compatriots ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, said on Wednesday.

"The (ruling) ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some politicians on the island are looking for various pretexts to create an information cocoon around the Taiwanese people in pursuit of their personal political interests," Zhu said at a press conference, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV).

The Taiwanese administration is afraid that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will become closer to each other and Taipei's lies about the real situation on mainland China would be exposed, the spokeswoman emphasized. The DPP is trying to "close the eyes" and "cover the ears" of the Taiwanese people, which is detrimental to their well-being and interests, she added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. The situation has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.