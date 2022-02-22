Taiwan Needs Asymmetric Military Capabilities to Defend From China - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Taiwan needs to develop asymmetric military capabilities to defend from a potential attack by China and the best safeguard for the island nation would be a free trade agreement with the United States, Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu said on Tuesday.

"We need to develop our asymmetric warfare so that Taiwan is able to defend ourselves (from China)," Wu said during a virtual event organized by the McCain Institute. "We think that Taiwan is strategically important for the United States. The best safeguard for Taiwan, economically, will be an FTA (free trade agreement) between Taiwan and United States.

Wu said Taiwan currently does not see any signs of relaxation of tensions with China as Taipe believes Beijing is convinced it can take over the country militarily.

Taiwan is going to continue its policy of close engagement with the United States in order to deter China "coming too close" to the country's territorial waters and thus preventing a major military conflict.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country but has stopped short of declaring independence.