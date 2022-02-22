UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Needs Asymmetric Military Capabilities To Defend From China - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Taiwan Needs Asymmetric Military Capabilities to Defend From China - Foreign Minister

Taiwan needs to develop asymmetric military capabilities to defend from a potential attack by China and the best safeguard for the island nation would be a free trade agreement with the United States, Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Taiwan needs to develop asymmetric military capabilities to defend from a potential attack by China and the best safeguard for the island nation would be a free trade agreement with the United States, Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu said on Tuesday.

"We need to develop our asymmetric warfare so that Taiwan is able to defend ourselves (from China)," Wu said during a virtual event organized by the McCain Institute. "We think that Taiwan is strategically important for the United States. The best safeguard for Taiwan, economically, will be an FTA (free trade agreement) between Taiwan and United States.

"

Wu said Taiwan currently does not see any signs of relaxation of tensions with China as Taipe believes Beijing is convinced it can take over the country militarily.

Taiwan is going to continue its policy of close engagement with the United States in order to deter China "coming too close" to the country's territorial waters and thus preventing a major military conflict.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country but has stopped short of declaring independence.

Related Topics

Attack China Beijing Independence United States Event From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss o ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

2 seconds ago
 Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin M ..

Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin Malik's life

3 seconds ago
 4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad divi ..

4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

5 seconds ago
 15 cops suspended

15 cops suspended

6 seconds ago
 US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of ..

US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of Afghan Heritage Materials - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Reduction in air pollution can help improve functi ..

Reduction in air pollution can help improve functioning of kidney, suggests new ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>