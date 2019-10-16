Taiwan not eligible to join Interpol

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Taiwan is not eligible to join Interpol because the latter is an inter-governmental international organization, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle and rules of international organizations, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

It must be handled through consultation between the two sides across the Taiwan Strait, said Ma.

"Our stance has been clear and consistent," he added.

Responding to Taiwan's participation in activities of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Ma, said it must comply with the one-China principle and relevant stipulations in the memorandum of understanding of the APEC.

