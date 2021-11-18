Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using its own name: foreign ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Taipei announced on Thursday it had formally opened a representative office in Lithuania under name of Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that China had previously condemned.

"The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially commences its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021," the foreign ministry said, breaking with the island's tradition of calling such de facto embassies Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices.