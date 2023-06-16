(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Four-year-old opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP) has ranked second to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the most popular option on the island, with the Kuomintang Party (KMT) in third place, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing a fresh poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

The TPP is characterized as relatively more pro-Beijing than the DPP, the report said.

According to the survey, support rates for the TPP rose to 22.2% from 15.6% in May, while approval ratings for the DPP dropped to 24.6% from 31.1%. The KMT also lagged behind at 20.4% from 26.2%.

Foundation chairman Michael You Ying-lung said it was the first time in Taiwan's history that three political parties received more than 20% support.

You called it an obvious sign of the restructuring of Taiwan's political parties from a traditional two-party system to a three-party system that will send "super shock waves" through the 2024 presidential and legislative elections.

The gap of only 2.4% between the TPP and the DPP shows that the ruling party's leadership has failed to gain voter support over the past six months, while the KMT has lost support due to voter dissatisfaction with its presidential candidate, You added.

The survey was conducted among 1,080 eligible voters across Taiwan.