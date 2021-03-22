UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Pilot Killed, Another Missing After Fighter Jets Collide

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:52 PM

Taiwan pilot killed, another missing after fighter jets collide

A Taiwanese air force pilot was killed and another was missing on Monday after their fighter jets disappeared in a suspected mid-air collision off the island's southern coast, officials said

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A Taiwanese air force pilot was killed and another was missing on Monday after their fighter jets disappeared in a suspected mid-air collision off the island's southern coast, officials said.

The two F-5E jets disappeared from radar around 3 pm (0700 GMT) some 2.6 kilometres (1.6 miles) off the coast of rural Pingtung county, the National Rescue Command Centre said.

They were among four F-5Es that took off some 30 minutes earlier for a routine training mission, the centre said, adding helicopters and coastguard ships had joined the search.

One of the pilots was found unconscious in the sea but could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Rescuers were still searching for the remaining pilot.

Police confirmed they found a seat with parachute attached on a local highway.

Related Topics

Dead Pingtung From

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

10 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

24 seconds ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

26 seconds ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

27 seconds ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

29 seconds ago

Officers directed to improve performance

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.