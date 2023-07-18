Open Menu

Taiwan Plans To Purchase NASAMS Air Defense Systems From US - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Taiwan Plans to Purchase NASAMS Air Defense Systems From US - Defense Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Taiwan plans to purchase NASAMS air defense systems from the United States because they demonstrated good performance during the conflict in Ukraine, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Tuesday.

"It is evident from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that the characteristics of this weapon are really good. So far, there has been no official notification of the acquisition schedule, but work is ongoing," Chiu was quoted as saying by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

The news agency reports that Taiwan's defense budget for 2024 will include the purchase of two NASAMS systems from the US.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Budget Beijing Taipei Independence United States April From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

16 minutes ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

2 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

2 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

3 hours ago
SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

3 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

3 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World