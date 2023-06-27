Open Menu

Taiwan Pledges To Attack Chinese Military If PLA Forces Enter 12-Mile Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Taiwan Pledges to Attack Chinese Military If PLA Forces Enter 12-Mile Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Taiwan has reiterated its determination to attack Chinese warships and aircraft if they come within 12 nautical miles of the island, the Taiwan Defense Ministry's combat planning chief Maj. Gen. Lin Wen-huang said on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry regularly reports on the activity of warships and aircraft of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) near the island. On Saturday, eight Chinese military aircraft crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait and were spotted 24 nautical miles from the island.

"If the PLA side continues to ignore our warnings along the way and force their way into our territorial air space and seas, we will actively strike back to safeguard national security," Lin was quoted as saying by the Taiwan Central news Agency.

The report added that it was the first time in six months that Chinese warplanes had approached this close to the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Related Topics

Attack Army China Beijing Taipei Independence April From

Recent Stories

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

54 minutes ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

4 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

5 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World