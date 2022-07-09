UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Police To Strengthen Security For Politicians After Abe Assassination

Published July 09, 2022

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Taiwan's police department announced on Friday their decision to tighten security measures for politicians, foreign missions, and offices of international organizations on the island following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Intelligence and security personnel should increase vigil for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other high-ranking officials, including the former head of Taiwan's administration and his deputy, the police said.

In addition, it is planned to revise the security protocols for representative offices of other countries and offices of international organizations located in Taiwan, the police added.

Police and security officials are ordered to pay special attention to the protection of high-ranking officials during public events and meetings.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67.

