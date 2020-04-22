UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan President Apologises For Virus Infections On Navy Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Taiwan president apologises for virus infections on navy ship

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen apologised Wednesday for "major shortcomings" within the military after a cluster of coronavirus infections emerged on a navy vessel recently returned from a goodwill mission to Palau

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen apologised Wednesday for "major shortcomings" within the military after a cluster of coronavirus infections emerged on a navy vessel recently returned from a goodwill mission to Palau.

So far 28 people on board the frigate "Panshi" have tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to the Pacific island nation -- one of just 15 countries that still diplomatically recognise Taipei over Beijing.

"I am the Commander-in-Chief, the military's business is my business and my responsibility," Tsai said in a speech broadcast live.

"There are major shortcomings in the navy's pandemic prevention measures during this mission, and the public is now bearing the risks. I want to give my apologies." Taiwan has been held up as a model for its swift response to the outbreak, with just 426 confirmed cases and six deaths despite its close proximity and economic ties to China.

It has also won diplomatic praise for shipments of masks and other protective equipment overseas, including to Europe.

The outbreak on the Panshi, however, threatens to undermine the island's impressive track record.

Criticism has mounted in recent days over why the navy pushed ahead with mission despite the pandemic -- and whether officials hid the fact that some sailors were running fevers during the voyage.

The fleet's commander, Rear Admiral Chen Tao-hui, was grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I swear with my life that I absolutely didn't cover up any infection," he said.

"As soldiers we would rather die at sea, die in the ship. I would not let the virus endanger our countrymen who we should protect," he added.

The ship arrived in Palau on 15 March and left three days later.

The vessel returned to the port of Kaohsiung on 9 April where crew members were allowed to disembark six days later.

The first infections were confirmed over the weekend.

In recent days authorities have raced to track where crew members have been and who may have had contact with them.

Chen and another admiral have been removed from their posts pending further investigation.

Related Topics

Business Europe China Panshi Beijing Kaohsiung Taipei Palau March April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

1 minute ago

Top Diplomats of Russia, Iran, Turkey Discuss Next ..

1 minute ago

Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

WTI Crude June Futures Rise Above $16 Per Barrel A ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rise by Over 1,100 ..

5 minutes ago

6 held over weapons display on social media

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.