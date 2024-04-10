Taiwan Quake Death Toll Rises To 16
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The toll from a massive earthquake that struck Taiwan last week rose to 16 on Wednesday after three more bodies were found on a hiking trail, officials said.
The magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island on April 3 also left more than 1,100 people injured, with strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.
Authorities discovered the three victims Wednesday as they worked to retrieve two other bodies buried under the rocks along the Shakadang Trail in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county, the quake's epicentre.
The new fatalities brought the toll from the quake to 16, according to the National Fire Agency.
Three people remain missing in the Shakadang Trail, including two Singaporean Australians, the agency said.
President Tsai Ing-wen visited Hualien on Wednesday to thank rescuers and pledge speedy disaster relief for quake-hit areas.
"Everyone has worked hard this past week and thank you very much for your efforts," Tsai said.
"The central government is fully committed and working closely with local governments to implement post-disaster recovery and revitalisation plans at the fastest speed."
Last Wednesday's earthquake was the most serious in Taiwan since a magnitude 7.6 quake hit the island in 1999.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin warns floods may worsen as Kazakhstan, Russia evacuate 100,00012 minutes ago
-
Olympic Games: Africa women's football qualifying result1 hour ago
-
At least three children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Greece1 hour ago
-
Visiting scholars under BRI program embark on year-long training2 hours ago
-
China's Xi tells ex-Taiwan leader 'external interference' cannot block unification2 hours ago
-
Pakistani agronomy PhD works fertile land in China2 hours ago
-
South Korea opposition set for landslide in parliamentary election2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says 'very tense' situation in flooded regions2 hours ago
-
South Korea opposition increases majority in election: exit polls3 hours ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'4 hours ago
-
Rescuers seek 4 missing after deadly Italy plant blast4 hours ago
-
Too busy for politics? S. Korea's young voters on what motivates them4 hours ago