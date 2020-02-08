Taiwan Quarantines Cruise Ship With 1,738 On Board, No Sign of Coronavirus - Reports

A second cruise ship is looking at a lengthy quarantine of its passengers on East Asian waters in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A second cruise ship is looking at a lengthy quarantine of its passengers on East Asian waters in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Saturday.

Superstar Aquarius luxury cruise ship has returned to Taiwan's Keelung City on Saturday with 1,738 people on board after being turned away by Japan the day prior, the Taiwan News website reported.

Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung led a medical team onboard the cruise ship to carry out screening and afterward told reporters that no passengers showed signs of illness, according to the news portal.

Chen, however, announced that passengers will not be allowed to disembark until further notice.

Taiwan banned all cruise ships from docking in its ports but allowed Superstar Aquarius to return as the vast majority of its passengers are Taiwanese nationals, according to Taiwan News.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship had been quarantined off the coast of Japan's Yokohama since Tuesday where 64 cases of the virus have confirmed by Saturday.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left more than 700 people dead and over 34,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.