Taiwan question China’s internal affair: FM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) China on Sunday has said that the Taiwan question was China’s internal affair. The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement while commenting on the results of the elections in the Taiwan region.

Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change, the spokesperson remarked adding that the Chinese government's position of upholding the one-China principle and opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism, "two Chinas" and "one China, one Taiwan" would not change.

The spokesperson said that the international community's prevailing consensus on upholding the one-China principle and long-standing and overwhelming adherence to this principle would not change. "The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits," added the spokesperson.

"We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, and understand and support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification."