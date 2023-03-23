Taiwan Recalls Ambassador From Honduras Over China Rapprochement - Ministry

Taiwan has recalled its ambassador from Honduras following its announcement the country was intending to establish formal relations with China, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday

On March 15, Honduran President Xiomara Castro instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to start work on establishing formal diplomatic relations with China. The announcement drew harsh criticism from Taiwan.

"By sending Foreign Minister Reina to China to discuss the establishment of diplomatic relations, the government of Honduras is disregarding the diplomatic friendship between Taiwan and Honduras that has endured for over 80 years. Honduras is also ignoring the achievements of the long-standing cooperation between our nations, as well as Taiwan's goodwill in providing assistance to help solve Honduras's problems," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was recalling its ambassador.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in turn, said that Honduras's willingness to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing was a "trend of history" that China welcomes.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. As of today, Taiwan is recognized by 14 countries, Honduras among them.�