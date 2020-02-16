Taiwan Records First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Taiwanese health officials announced the first fatality as a result of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, media reported.

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the victim was a man in his 60's who had no recent overseas travel, according to the Focus Taiwan newspaper.

Authorities are yet to determine how the victim became infected.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in more than 1,600 fatalities, with nearly 70,000 people infected. Outside of China, more than 500 people were infected with the virus.