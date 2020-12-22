Taiwan reports first local virus case in months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Taiwan has found the first local corona-virus case since April this year, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, ending the world's longest stretch without a domestic infection.

The island nation, which China sees as a "breakaway province", has witnessed low infection rate since the outbreak and most of the cases reported have been those imported from overseas.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the local case was in close contact with a New Zealand pilot who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last Sunday.

It is the first time since April 12 � after a break of 254 days � that a domestically transmitted case has been reported in Taiwan.

The local case is a woman in her 30s.

The New Zealand pilot is said to have been part of a group of three cargo plane pilots. Authorities said the pilot, in his 60, had traveled around northern Taiwan from Dec. 8 to 11. His co-pilots � a female Taiwanese pilot and a male Japanese pilot � also tested positive.

The authorities also announced three new cases on Tuesday, all coming from the Philippines.Taiwan has reported 771 corona-virus cases, including four deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.