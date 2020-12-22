UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Reports First Local Virus Case In Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:46 PM

Taiwan reports first local virus case in months

Taiwan has found the first local corona-virus case since April this year, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, ending the world's longest stretch without a domestic infection

TAIWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Taiwan has found the first local corona-virus case since April this year, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, ending the world's longest stretch without a domestic infection.

The island nation, which China sees as a "breakaway province", has witnessed low infection rate since the outbreak and most of the cases reported have been those imported from overseas.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the local case was in close contact with a New Zealand pilot who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last Sunday.

It is the first time since April 12 � after a break of 254 days � that a domestically transmitted case has been reported in Taiwan.

The local case is a woman in her 30s.

The New Zealand pilot is said to have been part of a group of three cargo plane pilots. Authorities said the pilot, in his 60, had traveled around northern Taiwan from Dec. 8 to 11. His co-pilots � a female Taiwanese pilot and a male Japanese pilot � also tested positive.

The authorities also announced three new cases on Tuesday, all coming from the Philippines.Taiwan has reported 771 corona-virus cases, including four deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Male Philippines April Women Sunday All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

6 minutes ago

INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone ..

22 minutes ago

'It's time to perform as no excuse now that we ar ..

28 minutes ago

Balochistan Ministers condole demise of Senator Ku ..

5 minutes ago

CCPO suspended two cops on alleged torturing of ci ..

5 minutes ago

Christmas preparations enter final stage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.