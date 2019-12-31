UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Reports Warmest Year In Over 7 Decades

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:58 PM

Taiwan reports warmest year in over 7 decades

The average temperature of 2019 in Taiwan reached 24.56 degrees Celsius as of Dec. 29, the highest since 1947, the island's meteorological agency said Tuesday

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The average temperature of 2019 in Taiwan reached 24.56 degrees Celsius as of Dec. 29, the highest since 1947, the island's meteorological agency said Tuesday.

Except for May, the rest of the year was warmer than usual, the meteorological agency said in a press release.

This year's rainfall remained normal except that May and August recorded a notable rise in rainfall, the statement said.

The first three months of 2020 are more likely to be warmer and slightly drier than the average level, the agency added.

