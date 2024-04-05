Open Menu

Taiwan Rescuers Free Nine From Cave After Quake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

Hualien, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rescuers freed nine people trapped in a winding cave in Taiwan's mountainous east on Friday, while locating two others who were feared dead, as they searched for those still missing after the island's biggest earthquake in 25 years.

The official death toll from Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake still stood at 10, but the government in the hardest-hit area of Hualien county said two more people on a hiking trail were found with "no signs of life".

Crushed by a landslide, the two people were buried deep beneath massive boulders, making it difficult for workers to get to them.

"Their bodies have been found, but they have not been excavated yet. We will add them to the death toll after they are excavated and identified," said Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang.

Hundreds more were still stranded around the mountains that flank the county on Friday, with roads blocked off by landslides and rockfalls. However, most were known to be safe as rescuers deployed helicopters, drones and smaller teams with dogs to reach them.

Rescuers had found nine people alive in a cave popular with tourists called the Tunnel of Nine Turns on Friday.

Lin said that progress was "ahead of schedule".

"There are still aftershocks and rocks falling but in a very short period of about five hours today, we have managed to repair 10 kilometres of roads," he said.

In the main city of Hualien, authorities allowed residents to enter a building with a crumbling facade in 15-minute intervals so that they could retrieve their belongings.

Some opted to throw mattresses and bags of clothing out the window, while a young mother slowly carried a cot out for her 10-month-old baby.

"We are told the building has become dangerous and there probably won't be another chance to move our things afterwards," said the 24-year-old woman surnamed Chen.

"During the big quake... I was only thinking about protecting my baby at the time," she said. "I didn't expect it to be so serious and the structure below has become like that."

Ten minutes away, workers started demolishing a building named Uranus -- tilting at a 45-degree angle after half its first floor pancaked -- by first using a pink crane to smash its glass windows.

The plan was to slowly take it apart -- a process that could take two weeks -- but an aftershock around 1 pm alarmed the construction team as the building appeared to lean more perilously forward.

As rain drizzled across the city, workers accelerated the process, inserting giant metal bars to stabilise the structure.

Next to the Uranus, a digital sign on another building blared, "Don't give up! Hualien add oil!" -- using a Chinese expression of support.

The national disaster agency said 10 people had been killed and 1,123 injured -- though the severity of the wounded was not specified.

More than 630 were stranded but accounted for, while authorities had lost contact with 13.

- Stranded, but safe -

Rescuers set off early Friday to airdrop boxes of food and supplies to a group of students, teachers, residents and some tourists stuck at an elementary school that was inaccessible.

Some were also airlifted out from a luxury hotel, the Silks Place Taroko, that had converted its parking lot into a makeshift helicopter landing pad.

One of the places cut off was a youth hostel, where a staffer told AFP on Thursday that more than 50 people -- including a Briton and four German nationals -- were stuck waiting for roads to be cleared.

"We are all safe and have enough supplies. The damaged roads are being repaired," the staffer surnamed Lin said, adding that she was hopeful they could leave by Friday afternoon.

But the light rain which started around noon meant more precarious conditions, said Wu Bao-lung, a search and rescue team leader, who was near the park's entrance.

"I've asked my colleagues to watch out for their safety... The collapse inside is quite serious, and there are constant aftershocks today, but we will still try our best," he told reporters.

In Taiwan's north, life continued as normal, though remnants of the quake damage could still be seen.

One sky train rail in New Taipei City appeared to have been dislodged, with engineers and welders working to fix the line, while alleys around Taipei where debris was still falling were cordoned off.

Wednesday's quake was the most serious in Taiwan since a magnitude-7.6 seism hit the island in 1999.

The death toll then was far higher -- with 2,400 people killed in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

Stricter regulations -- including enhanced seismic requirements in its building codes -- and widespread public disaster awareness appeared to have staved off a more serious catastrophe this time around.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Interior Minister China German Hotel Young Progress Hualien New Taipei Taipei Turkish Lira Women All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

1 hour ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

17 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

17 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

17 hours ago

More Stories From World