Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescuers freed nine people trapped in a winding cave in Taiwan's mountainous east on Friday, while locating two others who were feared dead, as they searched for those still missing after the island's biggest earthquake in 25 years

Hualien, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rescuers freed nine people trapped in a winding cave in Taiwan's mountainous east on Friday, while locating two others who were feared dead, as they searched for those still missing after the island's biggest earthquake in 25 years.

The official death toll from Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake still stood at 10, but the government in the hardest-hit area of Hualien county said two more people on a hiking trail were found with "no signs of life".

Crushed by a landslide, the two were buried deep beneath massive boulders, making it difficult for workers to get to them.

"Their bodies have been found, but they have not been excavated yet. We will add them to the death toll after they are excavated and identified," said Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang.

Hundreds more were still stranded around the mountains that flank the county on Friday, with roads blocked off by landslides and rockfalls. However, most were known to be safe as rescuers deployed helicopters, drones and smaller teams with dogs to reach them.

Rescuers had found nine people alive in a cave popular with tourists called the Tunnel of Nine Turns on Friday.

"I kept praying and praying," a woman evacuated from the cave told reporters, adding that the earthquake had sounded like "a bomb".

In the main city of Hualien, authorities allowed residents to enter a building with a crumbling facade in 15-minute intervals so that they could retrieve their belongings.

Some opted to throw mattresses and bags of clothing out the window, while a young mother slowly carried a cot out for her 10-month-old baby.

"We are told the building has become dangerous and there probably won't be another chance to move our things afterwards," said the 24-year-old woman surnamed Chen.

"During the big quake.

.. I was only thinking about protecting my baby at the time," she said. "I didn't expect it to be so serious".

Ten minutes away, workers started demolishing a building named Uranus, which was tilting at a 45-degree angle after half its first floor pancaked.

As night fell, workers used a crane to twist the roof off the concrete structure.

Next to the Uranus, a digital sign on another building blared, "Don't give up! Hualien add oil!" -- using a Chinese expression of support.

The national disaster agency said more than 1,100 people had been injured -- though it did not specify how severely.

More than 600 were stranded but accounted for, while authorities had lost contact with 11.

- Stranded, but safe -

Rescuers set off early Friday to airdrop boxes of food and supplies to a group of students, teachers, residents and some tourists stuck at an elementary school that was inaccessible.

Some were also airlifted out from a luxury hotel, the Silks Place Taroko, that had converted its parking lot into a makeshift helicopter landing pad, while children were among a group brought to a command post near the park's entrance.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said more than 80 stranded foreigners were rescued during the critical hours following the quake.

"Rescuers are not giving up," said Taiwan's vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, calling them the "true heroes of a resilient Taiwan".

But a light drizzle throughout the day meant more precarious conditions, said Wu Bao-lung, a search and rescue team leader, who was near the park's entrance.

"I've asked my colleagues to watch out for their safety... there are constant aftershocks today, but we will still try our best," he told reporters.