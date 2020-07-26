Taiwan Resumes Cruise Tourism, Limits Tours to Domestic Ports - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The first Taiwanese cruise ship sailed on a tour on Sunday to keep the route within domestic ports, marking the first commercial sea cruise since the lift of COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported, citing Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau.

The Explorer Dream cruise ship with 1,200 passengers on board departed from the Keelung port and will limit the tour to the domestic ports of Penghu and Matsu before returning to Keelung on July 29, as per government regulations, the Focus Taiwan news outlet reported.

The ship's operator, Dream Cruises, said it would offer 30 similar four- to five-day cruises to the eastern Hualien county and the western Kinmen island over the next three months, as cited in the report.

According to the company, each cruise ship will carry no more than 1,815 passengers in a bid to reduce the risks associated with the coronavirus.

Taiwan banned international sea cruises in early February, with the ban in place until the end of August, which means that cruise ships will be bound by keeping routes within domestic ports for at least the next month.

As of Sunday, Taiwan has confirmed 458 coronavirus cases, including seven deaths.