UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech On COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:49 PM

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech on COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery

China disrupted Taiwan's signing of a contract with German BioNTech on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) China disrupted Taiwan's signing of a contract with German BioNTech on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

"We were actively holding negotiations on the issue of securing the best vaccines in the world, including the British AstraZeneca vaccine, the American Moderna and the German BioNTech [vaccines]. We successfully purchased vaccines from Great Britain and the US," Tsai said in Facebook.

According to her, Taiwan was close to making a deal with BioNTech, but the deal was suspended due to China's intervention.

Tsai also said that Taiwan seeks to purchase the vaccine directly from its producer or discuss the supplies through the WHO-led COVAX mechanism, despite Hong Kong receiving the BioNTech vaccine through China's Fosun Pharma company.

The leader also said that Taipei already secured around 30 million vaccine doses to be supplied within several months, of those, about 10 million are expected by late August.

Taiwan has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks, having registered so far over 5,400 people infected with the virus and 35 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

World China Facebook German Company Hong Kong Taipei August From Best Million

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

50 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

31 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

31 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

31 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

32 minutes ago

Assad dismisses critics as Syria votes to extend h ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.