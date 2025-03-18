Taiwan Says Detects 59 Chinese Aircraft Around Island
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Taiwan detected 59 Chinese aircraft around the self-ruled island, the defence ministry said Tuesday, the highest tally since a record in October and days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force".
Along with the 59 aircraft, nine Chinese warships and two balloons were also detected in the 24 hours to 6:00 am (2200 GMT), the ministry said.
Among the aircraft, 54 had taken part in "joint combat" patrols on Monday, the ministry said in separate statements.
The Chinese foreign ministry said the actions were a "stern warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces".
China insists democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the island under its control.
Beijing has increased the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty, which Taipei rejects.
Last Thursday, Lai branded China a "foreign hostile force", as he proposed measures to combat deepening Chinese infiltration in the island.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan says detects 59 Chinese aircraft around island2 minutes ago
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place12 minutes ago
-
China EV giant BYD soars after 5-minute charging platform unveiled12 minutes ago
-
Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay22 minutes ago
-
Trump names airline CEO to lead US air safety agency32 minutes ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights32 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian World Cup qualifying tables32 minutes ago
-
Small plane crash off Honduran island kills at least 742 minutes ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights42 minutes ago
-
Starbucks ordered to pay $50m for hot tea spill1 hour ago
-
Carney says Canada 'too reliant on US' on UK, France trip2 hours ago
-
Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay2 hours ago