Taiwan Says Detects 59 Chinese Aircraft Around Island

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Taiwan detected 59 Chinese aircraft around the self-ruled island, the defence ministry said Tuesday, the highest tally since a record in October and days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force".

Along with the 59 aircraft, nine Chinese warships and two balloons were also detected in the 24 hours to 6:00 am (2200 GMT), the ministry said.

Among the aircraft, 54 had taken part in "joint combat" patrols on Monday, the ministry said in separate statements.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the actions were a "stern warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces".

China insists democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing has increased the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty, which Taipei rejects.

Last Thursday, Lai branded China a "foreign hostile force", as he proposed measures to combat deepening Chinese infiltration in the island.

